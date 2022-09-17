Salvus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.12. 1,571,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.46. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

