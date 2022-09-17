Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 485.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,293,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,072,886 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 14,415,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

In related news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

