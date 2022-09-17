Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,640,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.