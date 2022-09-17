Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE AMT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,652. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.37. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $297.55.
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
