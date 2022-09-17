Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.9% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,287,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,652. The company has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.37. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $297.55.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

