Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.00 million-$156.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.09 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $12.63 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 110.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.