Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,590,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.