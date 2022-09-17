Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 22,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 50,449,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,354,800. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

