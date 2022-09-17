Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 3.7 %

General Electric stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,308,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,265. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.