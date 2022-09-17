Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises 1.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,496,000 after purchasing an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,162,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,907,000 after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

ELAN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

