Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 67,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,023 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 139,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 84,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. 8,385,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,670. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

