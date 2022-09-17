Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $98,090,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $433.23. 933,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.04 and a 200 day moving average of $454.83. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

