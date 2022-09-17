Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group stock opened at €21.77 ($22.21) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.30.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

