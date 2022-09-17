Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.6 %

SANM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 1,845,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sanmina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,657,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

