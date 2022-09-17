Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANMGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.6 %

SANM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. 1,845,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,030,000 after buying an additional 248,130 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sanmina by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,599,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,657,000 after buying an additional 55,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

