Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of SIS opened at C$13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.02 and a one year high of C$22.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.21 million and a PE ratio of 46.30.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$195.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total value of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

