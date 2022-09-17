Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 18.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,573,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 1,510,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

