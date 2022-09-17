Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 565,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,462. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Stories
