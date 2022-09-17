Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,076,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 853,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 85,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. 1,719,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.