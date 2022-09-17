Scotiabank Lowers K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$10.00

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.
K92 Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNTNF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.
