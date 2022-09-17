Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCOTF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of SCOTF remained flat at $62.64 during trading hours on Friday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Further Reading

