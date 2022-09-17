Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in August

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,161. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

