SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in August

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SFSLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on SFS Group from CHF 77 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded SFS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SFS Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.61. SFS Group has a one year low of $112.80 and a one year high of $112.80.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

