Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 4,879,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

