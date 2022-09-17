Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shimano Stock Performance

Shimano stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,748. Shimano has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.44.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

