Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,325.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shopify Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,975,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,526,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

