Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rises By 85.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,870,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 111,960 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 476,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 87,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 474,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.