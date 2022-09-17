Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Decreases By 37.5%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,400 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 371,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,324.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANSLF opened at $18.68 on Friday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.