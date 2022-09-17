Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Increases By 19.9%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,779,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 3,151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

BTEGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 515,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.21. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baytex Energy

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTEGF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

