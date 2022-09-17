Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Increases By 19.9%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,779,400 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 3,151,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Baytex Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
BTEGF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 515,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,513. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.21. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.