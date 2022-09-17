Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Decreases By 33.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.4 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $29.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bouygues Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOUYF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

See Also

