Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Decreases By 33.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.4 days.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $29.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $43.07.
Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 7.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.