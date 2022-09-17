Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Declines By 26.1%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on C&C Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

C&C Group Trading Down 3.6 %

CGPZF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. 13,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

