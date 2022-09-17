Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Drops By 31.3%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Celularity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,101,000 after buying an additional 6,640,694 shares in the last quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. C V Starr & Co. Inc. now owns 7,640,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 3,320,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Celularity in the second quarter worth approximately $697,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Celularity in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Celularity in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CELU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,538,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.20. Celularity has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celularity Company Profile

CELU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

(Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.