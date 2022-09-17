Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Increases By 45.3%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Centogene Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 2,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Centogene has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 134.55% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Centogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

