Short Interest in Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Drops By 41.5%

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Central Japan Railway stock remained flat at $11.83 during midday trading on Friday. 184,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,187. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.