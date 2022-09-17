Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Rises By 20.0%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,476,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,278,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,110,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFS remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.