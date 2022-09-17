Short Interest in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Decreases By 26.4%

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the August 15th total of 17,890,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.49. 4,303,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Institutional Trading of Change Healthcare

About Change Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,156,000 after acquiring an additional 234,330 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,939,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,673,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,239,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,919,000 after acquiring an additional 914,897 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,072,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 989,782 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

