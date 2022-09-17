Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 47.1%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 100,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,706. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $19.72.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical ( OTCMKTS:CHGCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 31.81%.

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.