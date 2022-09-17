Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declines By 44.4%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CLVLY stock remained flat at $15.07 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $31.44.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).
