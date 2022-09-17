Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Increases By 37.5%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,308,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 951,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. 212,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,592. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRLBF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.