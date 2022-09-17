Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Declines By 22.6%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. 81,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,604. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

