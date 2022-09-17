Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Grows By 60.0%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

EONGY remained flat at $8.73 during trading hours on Friday. 78,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,728. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. E.On has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $24.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

