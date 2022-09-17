Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Expands By 32.7%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Educational Development Price Performance
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
