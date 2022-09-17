Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Decreases By 25.3%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,001.0 days.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

ELMUF stock remained flat at $55.20 during midday trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.33.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELMUF shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.