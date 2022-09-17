Short Interest in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Decreases By 18.4%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NRGV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Energy Vault news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 9,400 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $49,068.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,030,813.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault Trading Up 2.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRGV opened at $4.47 on Friday. Energy Vault has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.