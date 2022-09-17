Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Grows By 95.5%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.12.

Separately, TheStreet raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

