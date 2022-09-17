Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Grows By 95.5%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 5,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (ESP)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.