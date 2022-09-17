Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Rises By 50.4%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,062,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flower One Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 370,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,873. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Flower One Company Profile

Flower One Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-feet indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

