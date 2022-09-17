Short Interest in Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Rises By 50.4%

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,062,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Flower One Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLOOF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 370,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,873. Flower One has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Flower One Company Profile
