Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Declines By 32.2%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AIQ stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,891. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:AIQ Get Rating ) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 16.69% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $31,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.