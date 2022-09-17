Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Increases By 88.0%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Great Elm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

Great Elm Capital Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital ( NASDAQ:GECC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 140.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

Further Reading

