Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Rises By 20.0%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Greggs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $25.36 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. Greggs has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GGGSF. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,450 ($41.69) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

