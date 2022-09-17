Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Rises By 85.7%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 37,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

