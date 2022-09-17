Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Rises By 85.7%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 37,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harbor Diversified (HRBR)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.