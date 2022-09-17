Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Expands By 93.5%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HSDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,506.66% and a negative return on equity of 242.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 2.04% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

