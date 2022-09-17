Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Expands By 24.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $134,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 19,562.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 95,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,940. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $12.55.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.